The semi-virtual State Executive Committee meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday brought two political resolutions, lauding the achievements of the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the work done by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state.

The State Executive Committee meeting was chaired by State BJP President and Lok Sabha MP, Suresh Kashyap. Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur also attended the meeting at party office, while former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur connected through virtual medium.

Addressing the party workers, state President of BJP and Lok Sabha MP from

Shimla, Suresh Kashyap said there is strong leadership in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs and in the state with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the lead role.

He said just because of the right decisions by the Centre and the state in COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in India and the state is much better.

The Central government has run a number of public welfare schemes during its historic 6-year tenure including Ujjwala Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Swachh Bharat by constructing 11 crore toilets, which is a big step towards healthy India. He said Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Start-up India, Stand up India, Make in India are big plans.

He said recently in the skirmish of Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley, Indian soldiers had shown indomitable courage and it was due to the strong leadership at the Centre that the Chinese soldiers were sent back from the border.

Kashyap said under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in

Himachal Pradesh, an example of good governance has come to the fore.

The last two and a half years of the state have been full of achievements.

“The state government has made equal development of every section of the state,” he said.

Kashyap said the HP Chief Minister presented a unique example of humanitarian approach by bringing all those Himachalis back to the state, who were stuck outside the state due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said even the PM praised Himachal Pradesh for the work done in COVID19 and asked other states to follow this model. He said that in the last six years, the clear policies of the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi’s decisive leadership has helped the country move forward.

He told BJP workers to be disciplined in approach. In his address, Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur said the central government is working to strengthen the country.

He said Atal Pension Yojana has emerged as a big scheme in the country, wherein every citizen will get the benefit of pension after the age of 60.

He said that the work of giving free gas connection to 80 crore women in India is a massive achievement by the Modi government. He said the beneficiaries were also given free cylinders for 3 months in the crisis period of this Covid-19. He said the Modi government is truly working for all sections of the society.

National BJP General Secretary, Anil Jain also addressed the party men.