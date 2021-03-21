The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was on Saturday adjourned sine die. The budget session of the Assembly was held from 26 February to 20 March with 16 sittings.

HP Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said the House remained in session for 55 hours and five bills were passed besides the passing of the state budget for 2021-22 on the session’s last day.

The session began with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address on 26 February and discussions on his address continued for three days.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the state budget for 2021-22 on 6 March and the House discussed budget estimates from 8 to 15 March in which 34 members participated.

From 16 to 20 March, the Assembly discussed the cut motions and supplementary demands of various departments with the House passing the Appropriation Bill on the last day of the budget session.