Heavy snowfall halts traffic in 5 districts of HP

The heavy snowfall in five districts of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh has led to blockage of 314 roads in the state while the lower districts continue to witness rains since 4 January.

The movement of traffic has been completely affected upper reaches of the state with 200 routes getting affected and movement of vehicles from Kufri to upper had been stopped with local administration diverting traffic via Basantpur.

The district administrations of three districts of Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti had advised people not to venture out as the vehicles may skid off the road owing to freezing of roads.

Meanwhile, the State Meteorological department had issued a warning for heavy snowfall and rainfall from 7 January onwards.

“Another intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of 6 January with heavy snowfall likely in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur while heavy rainfall likely in the districts of Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur on 8 January.

This may lead to disruptions of essential services viz. water and electricity, communications and related services.

The visibility conditions are very likely to decrease and there is also the possibility of landslides due to heavy rainfall/snowfall in hilly regions,” an official of the State Meteorological department said.

He advised the tourists to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments and take adequate safety measures.