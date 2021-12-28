Gujarat businessman arrested for defrauding HP apple trader

Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat based businessman for allegedly defrauding Shimla based apple trader of Rs 35 lakh.

A police official said, 34-year-old accused identified as Imran Bhai Solanki who is a resident of Rajkot has been arrested by the Shimla Police with the help of Gujarat Police.

Solanki had allegedly purchased 2,724 apple boxes from OXD Traders India Pvt Ltd, Dhalli in Shimla but didn’t pay the bills amounting to Rs 35 lakh even after repeated reminders.

“Solanki had an outstanding payment of Rs 35 lakh to OXD Traders India Pvt Ltd for the supply of 2,724 apple boxes after which a case under section 420 of IPC was registered against him at Dhalli police station in Shimla,” police said, adding further investigation is going on.

It is worth mentioning here that apple growers of Himachal Pradesh fall prey to traders from outside the state every year who purchase crops from them but later they didn’t pay money for the consignment or go missing.

The state government has taken a strict stance against such fraud cases and had constituted a committee to probe these cases to recover the money of apple growers.