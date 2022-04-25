Govt making efforts to attract pvt investment to boost industrialisation in HP: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said the state government is making efforts to attract private investment to boost industrialization in the state. He made these remarks during inauguration of State Media Center in Himachal Bhawan at New Delhi which has been set up to provide an effective platform for regular media interaction.

Thakur said the Global Investors Summit at Dharamshala and two groundbreaking ceremonies have resulted in attracting an investment of Rs 41,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said the Himachal Pradesh government has accorded top priority to the social welfare sector and is spending Rs 1,300 crore as compared to Rs 400 crore by the previous government.

In addition, the age limit for old-age pension has been reduced from 70 years to 60 years to cover a larger number of old persons in the state. Till date, 6,35,375 persons are availing social security pension in the state.

Besides, 20 lakh persons were covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojna whereas the remaining population was covered under Mukhya Mantri Himcare Yojana, he added.

He stated that about 2.40 lakh people have availed free treatment facilities under the scheme so far. Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide gas connections to all in the state and about one lakh persons were covered under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna and state government has started Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna to cover the remaining persons by providing 3.25 lakh gas connections.

He further briefed about innovative schemes like Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna started by the state government to benefit all sections of the society .

He said that in order to redress the grievances of the public in a speedy manner Jan Manch programme has been started. These are organised every month in every district in the presence of Ministers and public grievances are resolved on the spot. Mukhya Mantri Sewa helpline 1100 is another effective platform for redressal of public grievances .

The Chief Minister also detailed about effective measures taken for Covid management and added that the state was the first in the country in administering both first and second Covid vaccination doses.