Govt focussed on new initiatives, schemes to benefit people not vendetta: Jai Ram

Asserting that the people only remembers politicians for their welfare works and schemes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the government in its four years rule has focused on innovation and new schemes to benefit the people of the state.

Replying to debate on the Governor’s address on the fifth day of the ongoing budget session, Thakur said governments come and go but we (political leaders) are remembered for new initiatives and schemes for welfare of the masses.

It was with this thinking that the BJP government in its first cabinet meeting lowered the age limit for old age pension from 80 to 70 years and also announced measures to protect stray cows.

He lashed the previous Congress government for not working seriously on rehabilitating stray cows and said the state now is providing shelter to 20,000 stray cattle in Gau Sadans and Cow Sanctuaries as compared to 6,000 in previous regime.

“There was no vendetta politics by the present government and this was the difference between Congress and BJP government. We have ended the period of vendetta politics in the state and you will remember this in future as people still remember those days of vendetta politics without focus on development of the state,” the CM said.

The CM stated that the previous Congress government didn’t start any new scheme meant to benefit people which he or ruling legislators can remember. While the present BJP started Janmanch to resolve people’s issues at their doorsteps and Grihani Suvidha Yojana on the lines to Ujjwala Yojana which ensured gas connection coverage to all households.

The state government considers people’s lives more important than revenue generation as Himachal is already in debt trap and started Himcare scheme which has benefited over 2.27 lakh people.

In addition, Sahara Yojana was started to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to chronically ill persons in the state as the government believes in extending helping hand to poor and helpless people.

He also mentioned Swavalamban yojana, CM Helpline 1100 and said various initiatives were started for the agriculture sector including natural farming which had gained recognition at national level.

The state government has held groundbreaking ceremonies of projects worth over Rs 41,000 crore till date after holding Global Investors Meet at Dharamshala in 2019.

On the other hand, the previous Congress government didn’t do anything in its tenure but made announcements in election year to gain political mileage and now the opposition members are terming the achievements of BJP as a bundle of lies.

The Congress government in its tenure from 2012-17 accrued debt of over Rs 28,000 crore at a rate of 67 per cent with total debt reaching to Rs 48,000 crore while the debt during BJP rule increased at a rate 32 per cent to Rs 63,200 crore.

“Our biggest challenge was Covid pandemic during which all economic activity came to a standstill for a period of over 2 years but in this period, we worked on strengthening the health infrastructure in the state,” he added.

Thakur also replied to opposition members’ accusations on handling of liquor and mining mafias and stated that the government has promulgated strict laws to curb malpractices and even introduced new provision of attaching accused’s properties.

He also mentioned measures for the tourism, agriculture and horticulture sector and stated the state government is focusing on providing housing to the poor, besides providing assistance to poor whose houses were in dilapidated condition.

He also mentioned the issue of resentment of employees on pay commission and new pension scheme and said the government was committed to resolve their issues as they play a key role in implementing government’s initiatives and schemes.