Former Union Minister Sukh Ram passes away at the age of 94

Former Union Minister and veteran political leader of Himachal Pradesh Sukh Ram breathed his last All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi on Wednesday morning at the age of 95 after he suffered brain stroke on 6 May.

He was earlier admitted in Zonal Hospital Mandi but was airlifted to Delhi as his condition deteriorated. He had suffered a cardiac attack two days back after which he was put on ventilator support and he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Known for ushering telecom revolution in Himachal Pradesh during his tenure as Union Telecommunications minister in former PM Narsimha Rao government, Sukh Ram was born in Kotli village of Mandi district on 27 July 1927. He made his first foray into politics when he was elected as a member of the territorial council.

He had remained food and civil supplies minister in Rajiv Gandhi but it was his tenure as telecommunications minister which made him a tall brahmin leader of the state as he ensured telephone services in every nook and corner of the state despite the tough geography of Himachal Pradesh.

This also led to downfall as he was accused of corruption during his term as telecommunications minister (1993-96) and his houses at Delhi and Mandi were raided by CBI, leading to recovery of huge amounts of cash.

The raids and subsequent implication in corruption case led to Sukh Ram parting ways with Congress party and he formed his own political outfit, Himachal Vikas Congress in 1998 but later entered into political alliance with BJP. He had returned back to Congress in 2004 but he joined BJP in 2017 along with his son Anil Sharma and grandson Ashray Sharma. Through his association with BJP didn’t last long as he again went back into Congress fold in 2019 for denial of ticket to his grandson Ashray Sharma in Lok Sabha polls.

He had won Lok Sabha polls thrice from Mandi Lok Sabha seat and assembly elections five times.

As per family sources, his body will be brought to Mandi by the road where he will be cremated on Thursday.