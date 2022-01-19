Finally, Dalai Lama’s abode gets ropeway connectivity

Six years after the ropeway to Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate Dalai Lama was announced, the much-awaited Dharamshala-McLeodganj ropeway in Kangra district was on Wednesday inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that will ease traffic woes of tourists and locals alike.

This 1.8 km long ropeway has been constructed by spending an amount of Rs 207 crore and has connected Dharamshala town with Mcleodganj.

Thakur, after inaugurating the ropeway, said construction of this ropeway was started in 2018 and has been developed under DFBOT mode as a Public-Private Partnership project by Dharamshala Ropeway Limited and HP Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

“This ropeway would go a long way in solving the traffic problem of Mcleodganj and also prove as an added tourist attraction. This ropeway would carry 1000 persons in one hour in one direction and total time taken by the trolley to reach Mcleodganj from Dharamshala would be five minutes and it has 10 towers and two stations. Mono Cable Detachable Gondolas Technology has been used in this ambitious project,” he added.

