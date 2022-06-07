Eying Himachal polls, AAP announces new working committee

Buoyed by the recent victory in adjoining Punjab, Aam Admi Party (AAP), announced the new state working committee for poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi Education Minister, Manish Sisodia in a press conference here on Tuesday, announced the reorganization of the new state working committee.

Earlier, in the month of April, the state working committee was dissolved by Delhi, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP, after some of its leaders of the state joined the ruling BJP.

The Assembly election in the state is due later this year.

“Today a new chapter has been added and a fresh team has been announced, that will work dedicatedly in Himachal to replicate the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance to bring about betterment in Himachal,” said Sisodia releasing a list of 400 office bearers including the new party chief Surjeejt Singh Thakur.

Introducing Thakur, he said that he hailed from a village in Rajgarh in the Sirmaur district and belonged to a humble family. An active worker of the party, having worked in the hotel industry, he quit his job to join AAP in 2016.

“Thakur is an old hand in the party and has been actively involved in the party affairs for quite some time. He had also been part of the election organization committee for the elections held in Delhi and Punjab,” said Sisodia.

The party workers of AAP in the last few months led a ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ in every Assembly segment of the state and under this, a ‘Gram Sampark Abhiyan’ was launched. Making inroads in all 3615-gram panchayats, the party workers visited each and every gram panchayat and mobilized the masses and sensitized them about the party.”

The party has a membership of 5 to 6 lakh members in Himachal, he asserted.

“The people of the state want change. And also do not want to go with the Congress party, whom they had ousted by voting for BJP, which has disappointed them in the last five years. The people of the state are fed up with the ruling BJP, which has failed miserably and has become synonymous with a useless government that has not worked in the field of education, health, and tourism. Both Congress and BJP have betrayed the people of Himachal,” he claimed.

“The entry of AAP with the message to bring change has evoked hope for the people of Himachal. The people are well aware of the development model of AAP in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal,” he said, adding that even the newly formed APP government under the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann has started working dedicatedly and honestly for the development and progress of Punjab.

“In all the 68-Assembly segments of the state, where the party workers are visiting, they are being welcomed wholeheartedly with optimism and ray of hope,” said he.

He said that the Panchyat level executive committee will be constituted soon.

Attacking BJP, he alleged that the party has become a ‘dustbin’ by taking incompetent people from other parties.

Replying to a question on the ED proceedings against the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Sisodia said that the Centre was forcibly digging up cases against AAP leaders and this is an old case.