The Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate, Dalai Lama will discuss ‘The Crisis of Climate Feedback Loops’ with climate change activist Greta Thunberg and leading scientists on 10 January 2021.

A Central Tibetan Administration (based in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh) official said the special free live stream event was being organized by the Mind and Life Institute on the issue of climate change.

“From the destruction of forests to the thawing of permafrost, the effects of human induced climate change have set into motion self-perpetuating feedback loops that are accelerating global warming.

The participants will explore steps for addressing this urgent set of challenges and the discussion will be moderated by Diana Chapman Walsh, President emerita of Wellesley College,” he added.

The official said Dalai Lama was one of the earliest advocates for environmental protection and sustainability and in recognition of his contribution, he was awarded the United Nation Earth Prize in 1991.

“Dalai Lama is one of the first Nobel Laureate to be recognized, among others, for their environmental conservation effort. In his new book, ‘Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World’, he has called for attention on the urgent need for climate action and praises Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists for their determination to bring about positive change,” he said.

He added those interested may watch the live webcast in Tibetan, English, Chinese and other languages on the official websites and Facebook pages of the Office of Dalai Lama which begin from 9 am IST on 10 January.