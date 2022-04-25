Follow Us:
Statesman News Service | Shimla | April 25, 2022 10:51 pm

Dalai Lama congratulates Emanuel Macron for re-election as French Prez

(Photo: SNS)

Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday congratulated Emanuel Macron for getting re-elected as President of France for a second term.

In a letter to Macron, Dalai Lama said it has been the Tibetan people’s good fortune to have received the friendship and encouragement of the people of France and their respective leaders in our endeavour to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture, a culture of peace, non-violence (Ahimsa) and compassion (Karuna) that has the potential to benefit the whole of humanity.

On behalf of all my fellow Tibetans, may I take this opportunity to express my gratitude once again, he said.

“I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the French people and in contributing to a more peaceful and harmonious world,” he added.

