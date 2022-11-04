CPI (M) releases manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

The CPI(M) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, promising Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance to the youth, restoration of Old Pension Scheme for government employees and a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month.

CPI (M) state secretary Onkar Shad while talking to the media, blamed the BJP for the burning problems including unemployment, inflation, contract appointments, agriculture crisis and corruption.

All these problems are the fallout of the neo-liberal policies of the BJP government, he charged.

Shad said that the left was contesting on the 12 seats out of the 68 assembly seats.

He appealed to the people of the state to give strength to the CPM so that it can play a role of the strong and effective opposition in the Vidhan Sabha to oppose anti-people policies and to compel the public representatives to debate and make policies relating to issues of public interest.

The manifesto of the left party assures to protect the interest of all sections of society including women, youth, farmers, and labourers.

Other promises made in the manifesto are the abolition of the new education policy and withdrawal of fee hike, providing five bighas of land free of cost to the landless poor farmers, 2 Biswa land to the homeless in urban and 3 Biswa land in the rural areas, end privatization of water and other services, implementation of MIS for apple on the lines of Kashmir.

Regularization of outsource, part-time and contractual employees, making stringent laws to tackle drug trade, promoting sustainable tourism, better health services, special assistance to single women, bring strict laws to end domestic violence also figure among other promises.

Elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on 12 November.