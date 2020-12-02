The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to recommend for cancellation of the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly in the wake of a rise in Covid19 cases in the state and restrictions imposed on gatherings. The winter session was slated to be held at Dharamshala during 7-11 December.

During the meeting of the Cabinet headed by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, detailed discussions were held on the Covid-19 situation in HP.

The Cabinet decided that all the ministers, MPs, MLAs would not hold any public functions and would rather hold virtual functions by strictly adhering to the SOPs issued by the state government periodically, an official spokesman said.

He said the Cabinet decided that for all social gatherings such as marriages, birthday parties, mundans etc. permission of local sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) would be mandatory and executive magistrates would be mandated to effectively enforce the SOPs. It decided that containment zones would be strictly enforced to break the chain of virus.

He said random sampling would be done to identify affected persons at early stage to avoid further transmission in the state.

The Cabinet also decided that all the ministers would ensure effective implementation of the “Him Suraksha” campaign in their assigned districts.

They would also ensure effective steps to contain Covid-19 cases at all levels, which would also include the move to review arrangements in medical institutions among other things.

It decided that Mahila Mandals would also be coopted into the Him Suraksha campaign and anti-Covid19 drive. Young volunteers would also be involved in the campaign to carry the message of safety regarding Covid-19.

The Cabinet gave its approval to rename Government Degree College Lilh Kothi in Chamba district as Government New Model Degree College Lilh Kothi as the foundation stone of this college was virtually laid by the Prime Minister.

The spokesman said the Cabinet also decided to create Atal Tunnel Security Unit in the Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district police establishments for security and other matters related to Atal Tunnel Rohtang. It was decided to create 64 posts of different categories, 32 each in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district.

Each Security Unit would be provided two 4×4 wheel drive vehicles and a motorcycle for effective traffic management and security policing there.

To meet the increasing parking requirements and to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all major roads in Himachal Pradesh towns, the Cabinet also decided to make a provision for “open to sky parking” in the Himachal Pradesh Town & Country Planning Rules, 2014.