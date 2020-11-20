Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the Covid-19 has badly affected the economy of the country during last nine months.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has very efficiently managed this pandemic and ensured the safety of the nation, he added.

Addressing a public gathering at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, he said tourism is a core sector of Himachal’s economy and it has been badly affected by this deadly virus.

“Though, we should not get afraid of the present situation but, we should play safe by adhering to the SOPs issued by the concerned authorities.

The Chief Minister praised the people for wearing masks and for making efforts to maintain social distance in the public meeting organized at Nagrota Bagwan. He urged the people to follow all directions of the Prime Minister in the fight against Covid-19 as no vaccine is yet available in the world.

He took a dig at the opposition for practicing petty politics even during such a crisis. He said the state government worked day and night during the lockdown period and brought over 2.5 lakhs Himachalis back to their native places. They were tested and treated before sending to their homes. “But, the opposition kept criticizing the government without doing anything constructive when the people needed it most,” he said.

Thakur said the number of Covid-19 cases was again on the surge in the State these days. He asked the people to take all necessary precautions while being at public places and celebrate all social functions and gathering with complete vigilance.

He said the work culture has been changed after his government took over in the state. He said his government believed in work only and expressed hope that his government would repeat in the next State Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled after two years.

Thakur said that the strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave India a chance to emerge as a leader in the world. Various steps have been taken to provide relief to the poor in the country under his able guidance. He enumerated various welfare schemes being executed for the welfare of the people across the State. He said that the NDA government came into power in Bihar only because of the vibrant leadership of Modi.

Thakur said that Public Works Department Works worth Rs 365 crore and Jal Shakti works worth Rs 150 crore were being executed in the Nagrota Bagwan Assembly constituency.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated 14 development projects to the people of constituency and laid foundation stones for 25 other schemes relating to various departments, both at a cost of Rs 231 crores.