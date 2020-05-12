Himachal Pradesh may have to fight the battle against Covid-19 with much more caution now as two of the six Covid-19 positive cases reported in the state today are stated to have no ‘travel history’, indicating the possibility of ‘community transmission’ of coronavirus.

The health authorities, however, said no conclusions can be drawn right now before in-depth investigation. The threat perception is seemingly more in the small state as it has already witnessed an influx of over one lakh people from different parts of the country (including red zones) over last some days and is expecting another 55000 people to arrive in next few days. That too, when the system for testing and quarantine to handling such huge numbers is allegedly not foolproof in the state.

The total tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Himachal has now risen to 64, including two deaths. Since 3 May, the active cases have risen from one to 24 in HP.

According to Police, four cases of Covid-19 were reported from biggest Kangra district and two others from Hamirpur district today.

While four persons (two each from Kangra and Hamirpur) had returned from Panchkula, Jallandhar and Delhi, a Police constable from Police station Panchrukhi and another person from Paprola in Kangra district did not have any travel history. Both the persons tested positive for Covid-19 in random sampling.

“We have quarantined the staff at Police Station Panchrukhi and have shut it for public for 8-10 days. The Covid-19 test of the staff would also be done. We are also doing the contact tracing of the cop, who was honorary Head Constable and had visited many other places while on duty,” district Police Chief, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan told media persons in Dharamshala. He said it was a point of worry that the cop and one more person, who tested positive for Covid-19, had no travel history.

“More than 40,000 people have entered Kangra district in the Covid-19 pandemic from different states of the country. The real challenge before us now is to check the spread of Covid-19 in the wake of so many new entries. The people who are coming to Kangra now should strictly follow quarantine,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, when contacted, said, “We will go for proper contact tracing of these two cases from Kangra district, who have no travel history. We can’t conclude right now that it is community transmission, based on one or two cases. It needs an in-depth investigation.”

A few days back, two cases reported from Hamirpur district were doubted as examples of community transmission as they too did not have any travel history. The state government had later sent the case details to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a conclusion, with no information later.

Presently, out of 24 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, nine are from Kangra district, followed by six from Chamba and four from Hamirpur. There are two active cases in Bilaspur and one each in Mandi, Shimla and Una districts.