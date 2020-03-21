In view of the arrival of persons from other states and abroad, four districts of Himachal Pradesh, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur and Solan on Saturday imposed Section 144 as a preventive, precautionary and preemptive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order has been passed to ensure that persons who had arrived in the state from affected states or countries report to the authorities for mandatory screening for Coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, Kangra district administration on Saturday registered FIR against 63-year-old woman patient for concealing information of her infection as she was tested positive at Dr RPGMC Tanda for Coronavirus.

The woman had returned from Dubai and had concealed information about the infection.

In another case, a couple from Arki area of Solan district who had returned from Indonesia on 10 March and were under home quarantine, had gone missing.

The administration had registered a case against the couple for violating the set protocol.

Shimla District Magistrate Amit Kashyap today advised the general public not to go to health institutions for non-medical related works.

He asked the general public to go to the district hospitals and medical colleges only in case of an acute emergency and not for minor ailments.

He advised the public to cooperate with district authorities to prevent the Covid-19 threat and not to panic as all preventive measures have been taken by the state government.

Kashyap, under the Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005, ordered that all persons who had travelled from any other state of the country during the last 14 days should take all precautions and keep themselves quarantined at their homes for a period of 14 days.

He further ordered that violation of any of these orders will attract strict penal provisions as per law.

“Any person who had returned from any foreign country during the last 28 days will report his/her return to any of the following officers, District Surveillance Officer (94184 85259), Chief Medical Officer (Mobile number 9418028064), SHO of the concerned police station and block medical officer.

He also advised the nationals who returned from any foreign country be self quarantined for a period of 28 days from their date of return. Amit Kashyap said the individuals who violate these orders will be liable for prosecution.

Kashyap said reports had been received from Shimla city and its suburbs that vegetable vendors were selling their produce at higher rates to the general public and the administration had issued directions to curb the price rise in order to give relief to the general public.