A spokesperson of the state government informed today that keeping in view the COVID-19, state Executive Committee under Disaster Management Act, 2005 has partially amended orders issued on 2 July, 2020.

As per the orders, Inter-State movement of public transport buses would remain prohibited. However, taxis could ply through registration on COVID-19 e-Pass Software. Taxi drivers coming into the state for dropping may be exempted from quarantine, if they return back within 24 hours of the entry.

It was also decided that any person having been tested negative for COVID-19 through RT-PCR Test (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) by an ICMR accredited/approved laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry may also be exempted from the requirement of quarantine.

However, he/she would have to take adequate measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, etc. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As per the amendments, the students and accompanying parents moving in and out of state for competitive examinations, their movement may be facilitated by waiving off the condition of quarantine, if they exit or re-enter the state or vice-versa within a period of 72 hours.

As per the amendment the medical colleges would remain closed for final year students from 15 July, 2020 in the state. Similarly Medical Training Institutions would also remain closed.