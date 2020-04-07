Toeing the line of Central government, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet today decided to deduct 30 percent salary/honorarium etc of Chief Minister, Speaker of HP. Vidhan Sabha, Ministers, Deputy Speaker, Members of Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations and all political appointees for one year in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur through a video conferencing, also decided to suspend Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojna for a period of two years.

These funds will be used to strengthen the Government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of COVID-19 in the state, said a spokesman.

The cabinet expressed their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitary workers and police for their dedicated services during the COVID-19 pandemic, today being the World Health Day.

The spokesman said the cabinet paid its tributes to paratrooper Bal Krishan of village Puid, district Kullu and Subedar Sanjeev Kumar of village Dehra, Hatwad panchayat, district Bilaspur who made supreme sacrifice during anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir recently.