While presiding over review meeting regarding preparedness of the state to take preventive and control measures regarding Novel Coronavirus here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that isolation wards have been set up at designated hospitals.

He said that a health outpost has been created at Primary Health Centre Mcleodganj in Kangra district. He said that so far one suspected case of coronavirus has been reported at IGMC Shimla and two in Tanda medical college. The samples of these three suspected cases have been sent to Delhi. However, no person has been reported to be infected with this virus so far.

The Chief Minister said that three 108 ambulances with availability of PPE kit and N-95 masks have been earmarked for transportation of such cases. He said that Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTs) at state as well as district level have been re-notified and sensitized.

He said that self notification by travellers through hoteliers was being ensured by involving Deputy Commissioners Office.

He said that awareness regarding Novel Corona Virus was being created through mass media, Gram Sabhas, public representatives and toll-free call centers have also been made functional. He said that 208 calls have been received on 104 helpline till 3rd March, 2020.

He said that those who have visited Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China during the past 14 days or any time after 15th Jan, 2020 would be examined either at IGMC or Dr RPGMC Tanda, Kangra and samples would be taken for Corona Virus infection. Apart from this, people who have visited China or any other COVID-19 affected 12 countries any time after 10th February, 2020 and suffering from an acute onset of fever, cough and shortness of breath would be examined either at IGMC Shimla or Dr. RPGMC Tanda.

Chief Minister appealed the people to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. He said that people should avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and to avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, ACS Health R.D. Dhiman, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kundu, Secretary I&PR Rajneesh, Special Secretary Health, Director Health Services, Director Medical Education, Senior Medical Superintendent IGMC and other senior officers were present in the meeting.