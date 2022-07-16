Congress is a sinking ship: BJP

Amid reports of two of its party workers joining Congress including ex- BJP President Khimi Ram, BJP State Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said that Congress is a sinking ship and the leaders joining them will also sink soon.

He said that BJP will not get weak with two workers leaving the party and joining Congress. The two were inactive in the party for a long time.

BJP is Democratic Party where a small party worker can become a state President, Chief Minister, and even a Prime Minister, but congress is only governed by one family, he alleged, adding that BJP is a party of workers, whereas Congress is only one family party.

The people joining congress will realize the difference between the two parties very soon, he claimed.

Taking a dig at Congress he said that the party could not even choose their national president for a long time, such a party is synonymous with indiscipline.

Those BJP leaders from the National to the Booth level, who join Congress have no future and can never become a big leaders, he cautioned.