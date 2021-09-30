Congress to finalise candidates for HP bypolls on 2 Oct

The Himachal Pradesh Congress will finalise candidates for bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seats and three assembly segments of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal Kotkhai on 2 October.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said a meeting will be held on 2 October to finalise names for bypolls in which AICC secretary and co-incharge Sanjay Dutt will be present.

The names of possible candidates for bypolls will finalise in the meeting and these will be sent to party high command for approval, he added.

He appealed to the Election Commission to take measures to prevent misuse of government machinery by ruling BJP to avoid influencing the voters in the by-elections.

It is worth mentioning here that the bypolls in Himachal Pradesh were necessitated due to the deaths of six-time CM and Arki MLA Virbhadra Singh, the two time MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Ramswaroop Sharma, Fatehpur MLA and former minister Sujan Singh Pathania and Jubbal Kotkhai MLA and ex-minister Narendra Bragta.