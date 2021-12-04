Cong leaders made supreme sacrifices to protect democracy: Rathore

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday said Congress leaders have made supreme sacrifices in the past while BJP led Centre government is destroying democratic traditions in the country.

He made these remarks during a protest at the Ridge Ground in Shimla to protest against Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s decision to deny permission to the Congress party to hold a protest in Delhi against increasing price rise and unemployment in the country.

Rathore stated that BJP seemed to be nervous after the results of recently concluded by-polls in Himachal and the denial of permission to hold protest was against Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.

“It is for the first time that the holding of such a rally is being stopped and it is in contravention to the Right for Freedom of Expression,” he added.

He further stated that the Congress party was ready to fight any battle to protest democracy and democratic systems in the country and the struggle against undemocratic decisions had already begun.