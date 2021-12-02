Cong accuses PM Modi govt of behaving in autocratic manner

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the NDA government of behaving in an autocratic manner and said it was the reason the party was denied permission to hold protest against price rise in Delhi.

Talking to the media, Rathore said the denial by Lt Governor of Delhi for holding a protest against price rise, unemployment, and the dwindling economy was against the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

He termed it as the murder of democracy and said the party was denied permission at the behest of PM Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah and the party hold protest in Shimla on 3 December against the injustice.

“Modi government is working in an autocratic manner where no one has the freedom to talk or protest against the Centre government. It is against parliamentary norms as opposition parties aren’t allowed to express resentment and the same kind of behaviour was adopted during passing or repeal of three farm laws,” he added.

Rathore also criticised the Union Agriculture minister for denying any information of farmers’ deaths during protests on Delhi borders and said the minister’s statement was completely misleading as the government was evading its responsibility.

He expressed satisfaction over the “Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign in the state and said the party was getting huge public support and the party will secure victory in the state in the 2022 assembly elections.

“After victory in the recently concluded HP bypolls, Congress is focusing on 22 assembly segments out of the total 68 where the party couldn’t secure the win for the last 10 to 30 years

I have held padyatras in 11 of these segments as part of Jan Jagran Abhiyan to revive the party,” he added.