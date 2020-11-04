Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday appreciated the Himachal Pradesh government over implementation of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ to provide tap water to every household in the state.

After a virtual meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur informed that the Union Minister reviewed the work under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and appreciated the government’s efforts which is a matter of pride for the state.

“Works under Jal Jeevan Mission are being done on priority basis and efforts are being made to make tap water available to every household in the State.

During the half-yearly review meeting, a target has been set to provide functional household taps to 2.66 lakh households in this financial year so that those villages which have more than 70 percent coverage are provided with water supply in every household,” he said.

Thakur said during the current financial year, 100 percent working household taps have been made available in Lahaul Spiti district and in 5,081 villages of the state.

Further, a target has been set in this financial year to provide 100 percent functional household taps in Una and Kinnaur districts.

“So far, 100 percent functional household taps have been made available at Kandaghat in Solan district, Pooh in Kinnaur district, Spiti and Lahaul development blocks of the district.

Target has been fixed to provide 100 percent coverage for Una district and Kinnaur by December 2020, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan by June 2021, Mandi and Kangra by March 2022 and Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba and Kullu by July 2022,” he added.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started a campaign on 2 October to provide drinking water through pipes within 100 days to schools, Anganwadi and Ashramshala.

Out of total 16,889 schools in the state, 16,478 schools have been provided drinking water facilities and the work of ensuring drinking water supply to the remaining 411 schools is in progress.

Out of total 18,925 Anganwadi centers in the state, 18,533 have been provided drinking water facilities, he said.

“47 water testing laboratories have been set up by the department to ensure water quality in the state. So far, about 40 thousand tests have been conducted in these laboratories.

To further strengthen the water quality laboratory system, construction of a state level laboratory has been started and 9 subdivisional labs will be set up in far-reaching areas. The department has also provided a drinking water facility at the highest place in Tashigung. This year all state level laboratories will be accredited by NABL.

In order to ensure public community participation, the Village Water Sanitation Committee has been formed in 2008 panchayats as per the guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he added.