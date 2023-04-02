Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned an incentive grant-in-aid of Rs 37.76 crore by the Centre for having performed better in maintenance of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

This was disclosed by Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh here on Saturday. An incentive grant-in-aid for the state was granted by the Union Ministry of Rural Development on 31 March, 2023, he added.

As per the report submitted by the National Quality Monitors deputed by the Government of India, the state has performed well in maintenance of PMGSY roads in Defect Liability Period (DLP) that is through e-marg and periodic renewal post DLP, said the Minister

While providing incentive, the earnest efforts of the state government for maintaining good quality of Rural Roads network in the entire state and enhancing the expenditure of the same in the last two quarters was also taken into consideration, he added.

These incentives have been received after the gap of four years by the state of Himachal Pradesh, said Singh, adding that this incentive will be utilized for metalling, repairing black spots and improving the condition of the rural roads constructed under PMGSY.

This will also facilitate commuters with an improved rural road network in the far flung and difficult areas across the state, said the Minister.