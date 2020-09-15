Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Suresh Kashyap on Monday said that “the BJP is a party of workers on the ground, whereas Congress is just a party of leaders”.

Kashyap said the Congress party can never match the capability of BJP and the dedication of its workers. “The Congress party has no scope of comeback either in the state or at the Centre,” he said.

He said the e-vistarak scheme launched by BJP a fortnight ago has come to an end in Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency, where it has been a total success. “The workers invested their valuable time for the success of the scheme and have achieved 100 per cent targets in Hamirpur,”he said.

Kashyap said Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency is known for its stature in national politics as the home district of President of the world’s largest political party BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda is in this constituency.

“Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur represents this constituency. And Professor Prem Kumar Dhumal, former BJP Chief Minister, hails from Hamirpur,” he said. He said the BJP workers in Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency have proved their worth by achieving hundred per cent target in all the Assembly segments.

The state BJP President said the BJP is heading for the new era.

“That’s the era of digitalisation. The era of paperless functioning and Himachal unit has taken a leap in this area of Technology,” he said.

He said the e-vistarak scheme for Kangra-Chamba Parliamentary constituency will begin from 15 September. “There is great enthusiasm in the party workers in Kangra Chamba Parliamentary constituency too and the party is sure that this scheme would be a success there too,” he said.