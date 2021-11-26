For BJP, party is family, for others, family is party: Nadda

Criticising opposition parties for following dynastic politics, BJP national chief J P Nadda on Friday said for the ruling party, party is family while for others, family is the party.

Addressing the state BJP executive committee meeting, Nadda said our leaders’ motive was not to gain power in democratic set up but to serve the people.

“Nowadays, all the political parties including regional parties are mired by dynastic politics with sole aim to promote a particular family and there is no internal democracy in these parties.

BJP is the only party in the country which maintains internal democracy and it is the reason that Narendra Modi who belongs to a poor family becomes Prime Minister of the country while a normal party like me is the national chief of the party,” he added.

Nadda stated that the BJP led government was following Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas (inclusive development, taking everyone along and collective efforts) mantra for all round development of the country.

After coming into power, PM Modi led government restored special category status to Himachal Pradesh and now the state was getting funding from Centre on 90:10 ratio.

Modi had also sanctioned various schemes for the development of the state and these had been implemented effectively under the rule of the BJP led government in the state.

Besides, Himachal had got four medical colleges, AIIMS and PGI satellite centre, he said while urging party workers to not to fall for social media rumours and work unitedly to complete mission repeat in the state in 2022 assembly elections.

He stated that during Covid pandemic when all political parties were in isolation, BJP workers were in the field to serve the needy while PM Modi gave direction for the fight against Corona and made the country self-reliant while combating the pandemic.

Nadda allayed rumours of leadership change in Himachal and said the party will contest 2022 assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and win assembly polls on the basis of achievements of Centre as well state government.

“We should become a medium of change in the country so that the party and society can move on the path of development. We will work to increase confidence to strengthen the party and take everyone along to bring a positive change in the society,” he stated.

He lauded the BJP organization in the state and said work in 7,752 booths was on, besides our panna pramukh and vistarak yojana models had become successful, resulting in these models being implemented across the country.

He further stated that the double engine government was functioning in Himachal and its results were visible across the state.

“PM Modi made efforts to complete the work of Atal Tunnel Rohtang at the earliest to fulfill the dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In addition, many hydro projects have been sanctioned for Himachal which is now a leading state in the country in education and health sectors,” he said while listing various development projects in the satte.

He added that AIIMS will start functioning from 5 December and he will present in the inauguration event.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, national BJP vice president Saudan Singh, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, organizational secretary Pawan Rana were also present on the occasion among others.