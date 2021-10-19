BJP criticize Cong leader for comparing HP CM with Ravana

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday criticised senior Congress leader Asha Kumari for comparing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Ravana and termed it unethical.

Addressing media in Shimla, state BJP election management committee chief Ganesh Dutt said the word ‘Ravana’ used for Jai Ram by Asha Kumari was unethical.

“Congress leaders are in habit of using such derogatory terms for BJP leaders in the past too as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’,” he said while demanding apology from Asha Kumari on the issue.

He stated that in the past, Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri had questioned the use of helicopter use by the Chief Minister frequently but the BJP wants to ask him as to when they were in power, how did their CM travel.

In fact, the former Congress leader Major Vijai Singh Mankotia had objected to the use of helicopter during the previous Congress regime and had alleged that the former regime spent a hefty amount of Rs 111 crore for helicopter usage.

The Congress leaders should issue clarification on the issue, he added.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government and the state government had worked for welfare of the general public and had launched various social welfare schemes for them.

He also took a jibe at Congress on inflation and said the price rise was the result of the mismanagement of the previous Congress-led UPA regime which indulged in widespread corruption during their tenure.

“BJP has brought the inflation under control in the country and the present scenario is the result of Covid pandemic which has affected all sectors.

During former PM Manmohan Singh regime, the inflation stood at 11.99 per cent while during 7 years of Modi government, the price rise index stood at 6.62 per cent in 2020-21,” he added.