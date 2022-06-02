BJP to celebrate 8 Years of Centre government, road map all set: Kashyap

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap while addressing a press conference said BJP has launched the programme of 8 Years of seva, sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan.

He talked about Narendra Modi’s schemes of Jal Jeewan mission, Ujwala Yojna, Ayushman Bharta and others which have set extraordinary examples internationally.

He said BJP has set up new heights in terms of development and social service in Himachal and in the nation.

Prior governments could never deliver in comparison to the BJP government in the centre and state.

We have a strong Double engine government in Himachal and we are heading towards mission repeat.

He said BJP Kisan morcha is running a programme in the name of Himachal ki Shaan samridh kisan, Mahila morcha – shashkt naari sashakt Himachal, Schedule caste morcha – SC Varg ka samman har varg ka kalyan,

ST morcha – janjati kalyan janjatiya utthan and similarly Other Morcha’s are also running their Programmes in himachal.

We will be felicitating corona warriors and our

Connect with the beneficiaries of all government schemes will be given a boost with a door to door campaign till 15 June.

BJP is organising Tridev sammelan consisting of 6500 tridev’s per parliament.

We are also organising our state executive meeting on the 6 and 7 June in Hamirpur.

BJP Panna committee sammelan are in pipeline.

These all programmes will be attended by our National leaders.

BJP Himachal is growing stronger and bigger under the leadership of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

BJYM our youth wing will also organise a garjana rally soon in Kangra.