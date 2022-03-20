Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to sound poll bugle for AAP’s poll campaign for HP

Eyeing political ground in Himachal Pradesh after securing a thumping win in the neighbouring state of Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will sound the bugle for AAP campaign for assembly polls in the state from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi on 6 April.

AAP Himachal in charge Ratnesh Gupta said Kejriwal and Mann have given their consent to attend a roadshow in Mandi ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Kejriwal and Mann will start the party’s poll campaign to seek the support of people after seeking blessings of Aadi Shakti in Navratri and they will put forward the commitment of AAP to give corruption-free governance to people of Himachal Pradesh, he added.

He urged the people of the state to come in huge numbers to make the roadshow a huge success.

It is worth mentioning here that AAP has intensified its activities in the state after securing a landslide win in Punjab and many disgruntled leaders from BJP and Congress have already joined the party.

Notable among the leaders who joined the party is former BJP OBC leader from Dharamshala Rakesh Chaudhary who had contested by-poll to Dharamshala assembly segment as an independent candidate in 2019 after he was denied party ticket.

While many disgruntled leaders are still making up their minds to join the party and mulling their options, given the fact that people of the state never voted or supported the call for a third front. The people of the state had alternatively voted for Congress and BJP in the past and the endeavours of many tall leaders including former Union Minister Sukh Ram to create a third front had failed in the past.

It remains to be seen whether the people favours AAP as it vyes for becoming a national party and promises to provide corruption-free governance with major thrust on education and health sectors.