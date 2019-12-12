Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday lauded the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla for setting up waste paper recycle plant and said the soldiers were doing excellent work for environment protection.

This is an example for all and especially for hill states, he said after visiting ARTRAC and Waste Paper Recycle Plant that is setup at Summerhill in Shimla.

Governor expressed his happiness on his visit to ARTRAC and said that the Indian Army is fully capable of handling every situation with their high confidence.

He said that the country is proud and safe in the hands of the soldiers.

Later, Governor also visited the Waste Paper Recycle Plant (WPRP) set up by Army at Summerhill.

This plant was established in the year 2013 to save the environment and enrich our biodiversity and it ensures productive use of utilizing STN paper by reproducing carry bags, file covers, pen stands, wrapping sheets, lampshades etc.

The Governor expressed happiness that these efforts of the army would result in ‘Waste to Wealth’. The machine was run by soldiers’ wives through Sainik Welfare Association, which was a good effort.

Such efforts should be made in every sector and these machines can be used as an alternative to waste management.

The Governor also visited the Vocational Training Center of the Army where he was made aware of various training courses like computer, sewing-weaving, cooking, beautician etc.

The Governor congratulated the soldiers for conducting such programs for wives of soldiers and said that such works were not only related to skill development but could also help as a source of their earning in future.