Alternate photo ids valid for casting votes: HP CEO

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Paulrasu on Monday said alternate photo identity cards will be valid for casting votes for by-elections to Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segments.

He stated that the voters would have to present their voter ID card while exercising their franchise at the polling stations on 30 October.

“If any voter was unable to present his or her identity card, such voter would have to produce any one of the alternative documents containing a photo to establish identity. However, if it was not possible to ascertain the identity of the elector due to mismatch of photographs etc, the elector would have to produce an alternate photo document,” he added.

Paulrasu urged the voters of Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies to exercise their franchise on 30 October 2021 in view of by-elections.