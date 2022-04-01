Active Covid cases down to zero in Tibetan community residing in India, Nepal

For the first time after a prolonged battle with Covid pandemic since March 2020, the Tibetan community residing in India and Nepal recorded zero active cases of the viral disease.

The information was revealed during the 104th central task force briefing on Covid-19 of the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Mcleodganj in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, around 240 km from state headquarters Shimla.

The total cases reported in the Tibetan community across India and Nepal is 9,150 out of which 8,982 individuals have recovered while 168 have succumbed to the viral disease.

Dr Gyatso of Delek hospital while commenting on the decline in cases of Covid reported in India, urged the community members for continuous abidance of Covid safety regulations especially the usage of masks.

As for the vaccination status, a total of 50,052 Tibetans above 18 years are now fully vaccinated in India while In Nepal, the tally stands at 7,129 and the number of partially vaccinated in India stands at 328.

As for the number of under 18 vaccination status, around 1,164 Tibetans have been fully vaccinated. In Nepal, 109 Tibetans below 18 years have been fully vaccinated. Since the introduction of the booster shot in India in January, a total of 3,627 Tibetans above 60 years have received the booster shot while 181 Tibetans in Nepal received the shot. In addition, 589 front line workers also received the booster/precautionary shot.

Tibetan Health department deputy secretary Pema Youdon presented a brief report on the contributions made by the Tibetan Medicare System (TMS) between 2020-2021 when India was hard hit by the second wave of Coronavirus.

Under the TMS program of the Health department, a total of monetary aid worth 17 lakh were disbursed to 109 registered users in 2020-2022. Besides the aid, a sum of Rs 7,000 per day was disbursed to individuals admitted to ICU due to covid. A total sum of Rs 3,500 per day was provided to individuals admitted to the general ward.

To register with TMS, the enrolment fee for a family of five is required to pay a nominal fee of Rs 3,900 on a yearly basis. Individuals who are without a family can opt for individual coverage by paying a contribution of Rs 990 yearly.

For this contribution, a family of five would get a cashless benefit up to Rs 1,20,000 for hospitalization expenses at selected hospitals. Likewise, individuals without families can avail up to Rs 60,000 a year for hospitalisation and medical expenses. Interested Tibetan applicants can now apply for the program by 15 April 2022, he added.