Himachal Pradesh Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday urged the state government to resolve various pending issues of students and warned of statewide protests if their demands are not fulfilled.

ABVP State secretary Vishal Verma said there were several issues pertaining to various universities in the state including regular staff and fees but these issues remained as it is despite several representations to the government.

“The state government has earlier directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees for the period of lockdown but now the government has backed on its decision and has allowed these institutions to charge fees for the period.

It is a setback for the parents of the students in Covid crisis and the state government should follow its previous decision of charging only tuition fees which should be applicable not only to the private schools but for all schools and colleges,” he added.

Verma lashed at previous Congress government and present BJP government for not resolving the issue of Central University in Kangra and said the construction work for the university should be started at the earliest.

He also urged all political parties to not to politicize the issue and instead work towards resolving the issues pertaining to the university.

He also raised the issue of restoring the students’ union elections in the state and warned the state government of protests if the issues pertaining to the students’ community were not resolved at the earliest.