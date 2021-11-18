7th Shimla Int’l Film Festival to be held from 26-28 Nov

The 7th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla will be held from 26-28 November at Gaiety Theater in Shimla.

The festival director Pushp Raj Thakur said this year, the films will also be screened at Kanda Jail and the festival’s inauguration will be held on 26 November at Gaiety Theater.

“A total of 58 films from all over the world have been shortlisted for the film festival this year. Films from the United States of America, Belgium, Morocco, South Korea, Singapore, Italy, Canada, Spain, Chile, Germany, Austria, Iran, Nepal, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Spain, and other countries have been shortlisted for this film festival.

This season, films in Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi languages have also been shortlisted for the film festival,” he added.

He stated that this season screening of 23 films from sixteen countries will be held in the international category while 25 films will be screened in the national category and 7 films from Himachal had also been included in the festival.

Besides, 2 National Award-winning films from the Directorate of Film Festival and films from the Film Division will also be screened at this festival.

In the three days, film festival screening of music video and animation films will also be held.

Noted Tamil filmmaker Vijay Anand, the director of the award-winning film ‘Thalaivaa’ will be a celebrity guest of this festival.

‘Aparat’ an Iraqi Film directed by famous director Hassan Najmabadi will be the inaugural film of the festival which tells the story of 6 teenage boys who decide to work in village cages so as to earn money they need to rent an 8 mm camera from a wanderer.

In the national category, ‘Khisa’ a Marathi film directed by Raj Pritam More based on the tragic story of the loss of innocence of a young boy will also be screened at the festival, he added.

It is worth noting that earlier five editions of the International Film Festival of Shimla have been held at the internationally renowned Gaiety Theater, Shimla wherein filmmakers from all over the world had participated.