47 youth of Solan district have been provided with Rs 2.80 crore subsidies under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna (CM Self Employment Scheme) to promote entrepreneurship among the people of Himachal Pradesh.

A state government official said to promote self-employment, the government has taken a step in this direction with the launch of Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna.

The objective of Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna is to enhance the entrepreneur skills of educated unemployed youth and to motivate them to take up self employment as career.

Several youths of Solan District have availed loan under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna scheme for setting up their enterprise.

“Rajneesh Prashar of Kandaghat in Solan District is one such entrepreneur, who has availed loan under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna for setting up his own restaurant by the name ‘Karol Darshan Refreshing Point’ after completing his education.

To earn livelihood, Rajneesh along with his father has started a small restaurant on Shimla-Solan National Highway.

Through various medium of publicity, Rajneesh got to know about the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna. He approached the District Industry Centre at Solan and inquired about the scheme. He was provided with information regarding the scheme alongwith the loan process.

After attaining the knowledge of the scheme, Rajneesh completed paper work and applied for loan of Rs. 40 lakh in Kandaghat Branch of UCO Bank through District Industry Centre,” he added.

He said as soon as the loan amount was sanctioned under Mukyamantri Swavalamban Yojna, Rajneesh established his restaurant as per the requirement of the tourist.

Rajneesh Prashar informed that in his restaurant ‘Karol Darshan Refreshing Point’, not only various cuisines are served for the tourist, but his efforts are to inform the tourists of the untouched tourists’ places of Solan, Kandaghat and Chail.

Rajneesh said that with the loan provided under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna, he has proved himself as a successful entrepreneur and business man, and was now able to earn Rs. 10 to 12 lakh per annum.

He has not only been able to establish himself as a successful entrepreneur but has also provided employment to five other persons in his restaurant. He said that not only his business has flourished rapidly but he has also earned respect in the society as an entrepreneur.

“Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna is a laudable effort of the state government with a view to provide self employment to the educated wandering youth and to empower them.

For those educated youth of our state interested in adopting self-employment, as per the availability of raw material, the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur can provide better opportunities to such youths. In today’s competitive era, Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna is a boon towards making the youth of the state self-reliant,” Parashar added.