441 HP students evacuated from Ukraine, 9 still stranded: Jai Ram

A total of 441 students from Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine while 9 are still stranded and they are being relocated to safer locations in neighbouring countries, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

Issuing a suo moto statement in the assembly during the ongoing budget session, Thakur said a total of 441 students had been evacuated from Ukraine amid war with Russia by the Indian government through special flights till date.

Eight students who had reached neighbouring countries had refused to return to India and they are still staying at these locations.

Now only nine students, 7 in Poland and Slovakia and 2 in Sumy who were being evacuated to safer locations via western border, were stranded, he added.

He stated that these too will be brought back to India by special flights and all these were possible due to the Indian government’s efforts which maintained regular contact with Ukraine and Russia for safe passage to Indian nationals from war zones.

He thanked the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs for ensuring safe return of all residents of the state from the war zones of Ukraine.