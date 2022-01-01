26,375 new beneficiaries to be covered under Old Age Pension in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary on Saturday said the state government is determined to safeguard the welfare of every section of the society and has decided to benefit 26,375 persons under the Old Age Pension scheme.

Chaudhary said expenditure of Rs 1,050 crore under Social Security Pension was announced by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in his budget speech and to ensure fulfilment of announcement of CM, as many as 26,375 persons would be provided Old Age Pension from 1 January 2022.

She stated that Old Age Pension would be provided to 372 persons of Bilaspur, 2405 persons of Chamba, four each from Pangi and Bharmour of district Chamba, 1639 persons from Hamirpur, 5433 persons from Kangra, 3527 persons from Mandi, 2241 persons from Kullu, 3143 persons from Shimla, 3279 persons from Sirmaur, 1589 persons from Solan, 2491 persons from Una, 170 persons from Kinnaur and 78 persons from Lahaul-Spiti district.

With the new approvals of 26375 applications, the beneficiaries of Old Age Pension have increased up to 6,35,375 in the state, he added.