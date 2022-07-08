19 families shifted to safer place amid landslide concerns: Shimla

59 people from 19 families in Shimla’s Mashobra were relocated to a safer location due to landslides that occurred close to the three buildings where they were residing during the ongoing monsoon in Himachal Pradesh.

Due to the risk of a landslide, the district administration relocated these residents to Mashobra, Agricultural Training Institute, and Panchayati Raj Training Institute.

According to the State Disaster Management Rules, DC Shimla has ordered all 19 families to occupy safe locations.

It should be mentioned that since the start of the monsoon, heavy rains have severely damaged most of the state, with the worst districts being Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba.

(with inputs from IANS)