The Himachal Pradesh government has signed 14 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with companies from the Netherlands during Global Investors Meet that was held on 7-8 November in Dharamshala in Kangra district.

The Netherlands had the largest overseas delegation participation in the event led by Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Valucent Group and Founder Chairman of ASSOCHAM Europe. Chaturvedi said the beautiful state of Himachal has many opportunities for our delegation members to do business in.

For instance, the Dutch can bring extensive experience in horticulture and water management. It will certainly boost employment opportunities in the state.

“Dutch delegation comprised of 30 members, representing 25 companies and we were the largest delegation to Rising Himachal. I am convinced our team was able to present how the Netherlands can be a great partner for Himachal in many sectors,” he said.

In this summit, he is supported by Prachee van Brandenburg, first Maharashtrian elected council member in the Netherlands, Siebe Schuur and Anand Krishnan representing the Embassy of Netherlands government.

14 MoUs were signed between the state government and Netherlands companies in the presence of the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in the sectors of agriculture, food processing, horticulture, water management, waste to energy, tourism, adventure sports, and rural development.

As per Vikas Chaturvedi, Netherlands is a gateway to Europe and offers many business opportunities for companies based in Himachal Pradesh and vice versa.

The flagship business event, Global Investors Meet of the HP government saw a splurge in delegates from all around the world and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.