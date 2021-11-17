100 per cent COVID vaccination for eligible population by Nov 30, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh has administered over one crore doses of COVID vaccine and the entire eligible population of the state will be vaccinated by November 30, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday.

It has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose COVID vaccine to its eligible population, Thakur further said.

Addressing an event, the chief minister said, “The state covered its population with the first dose before any other state in the country. I thank the people. So far for the second dose is concerned, the state has achieved 75 per cent target and 100 per cent vaccination for eligible population will be achieved by November 30. I am confident that the nation will come out of the COVID crisis soon and lead a normal life.”

He said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to visit Shimla on December 4 and by that period the state would have achieved the 100 per cent vaccination target for both doses.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 113.68 crore (1,13,68,79,685) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 67,82,042 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.