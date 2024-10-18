Shelly Oberoi calls for making Delhi neat and clean before Diwali

Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday directed the commissioner of the civic body to make the national capital neat and clean before the Diwali festival.

She rued that the cleanliness in Delhi was not up to the mark.

In a note addressed to the commissioner of MCD, the Mayor wrote, “As you know that Diwali festival is fast approaching, but cleanliness in Delhi is not up to the mark.”

She said there are a lot of hoardings, wallpapers, stickers, all over Delhi, giving it a shabby look.

“It is, therefore, desired that you may pass an order under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and give instructions to officials to take appropriate action to make Delhi neat and clean before Diwali festival,” the Mayor said.