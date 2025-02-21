Several students boycott classes in JNU demanding campus democracy

Several students in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday boycotted their regular classes in order to demand for campus democracy and the right to live with dignity in the varsity.

The move came from JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) that demanded the immediate release of election notification for the student’s body and opening of Barack hospital.

In a press statement, the JNUSU claimed, “ABVP-admin nexus is trying to suppress the democratic voice of students by stalling elections and citing arbitrary reasons. Due to their unwillingness to open Barack Hostel, students are forced to live without basic facilities in the dormitory.

Highlighting about the protest, JNUSU President Dhananjay claimed the importance of this strike to defend campus democracy and the right of students to live with dignity.