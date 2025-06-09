Seven-year-old girl molested, accused thrashed by public in North Delhi’s Subzi Mandi

A man who sexually assaulted a minor girl was thrashed by the public in North Delhi’s Subzi Mandi, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Salim, reportedly resided near the victim, police mentioned.

The incident came to light when the seven-year-old informed her parents about the horrific incident that happened to her. Thereafter, the accused was beaten up by the furious public. Later, the police were informed about the case, and Salim was apprehended by the cops, according to the officials.

As a part of the inquiry, the victim was sent for a medical examination.

“We received a PCR call at around 10:15 this morning, reporting an incident of molestation that involved a minor girl that happened last night. The statement of the victim was recorded this morning, which says that the incident happened in the Sabzi Mandi area, where her family lives,” Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

The officer added that, “The accused is not a direct neighbor but resides in the same locality. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who then informed her father. After this, the public reacted strongly, and as you may have seen in the photos, the accused was beaten.”

“The accused has been apprehended, and we have charged him under the relevant sections of the BNS. He has been sent for a medical examination,” the DCP added.

Moreover, the investigation into this case is ongoing by the police team; further details are awaited, the DCP stated. This case comes just a day after a nine-year-old was raped and murdered. The body of the victim was stuffed in a suitcase in North East Delhi’s Nehru Vihar.