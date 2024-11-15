Setback to Cong as Dhingan switches to AAP

Ahead of the assembly elections, three time MLA and Congress leader Veer Singh Dhingan switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday. This marks the fourth such major joining in the AAP as earlier, BJP leaders BB Tyagi, Brahm Singh Tanwar and Congress leader Zubair Ahmed had also joined the party.

Dhingan, a Dalit leader and three times MLA from Seemapuri assembly in North East Delhi was welcomed to the party by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. He is believed to be the party’s candidate from Seemapuri assembly segment as incumbent MLA, Rajendra Pal Gautam had switched over to Congress a few months ago.

Kejriwal welcomed the Congress leader in the party and said, “Today is a day of great joy as Veer Singh Dhingan joins the AAP. A stalwart Delhi leader, he has dedicated many years to public service and social work and his presence will greatly strengthen the AAP, especially in our mission to uplift the Dalit community.”

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak also welcomed him stating, “He has served as the chairman of Delhi Khadi, Village Industries Board and the SC/ST Board of the Delhi government and his addition to AAP brings immense experience and commitment to the party”. On joining AAP, Dhingan said that he was inspired by the works of the AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal.

“Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, AAP has worked with honesty and dedication for the welfare of the common people and the development of Delhi. From providing quality education to spearheading development projects, the party has left no stone unturned in improving the city,” he said. He also criticized Congress stating, “What troubles me even more is the hypocrisy within Congress. They say one thing in public but act entirely differently behind closed doors.”

“While many political leaders claim to care for Dalits, Arvind Kejriwal has actually delivered. The numerous schemes implemented in Delhi that directly benefit the Dalit community are proof of his commitment to their welfare,” he added.