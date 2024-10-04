Services on Yellow Line to be regulated on Oct 6 morning due to maintenance at Vishwavidyalaya station

In order to undertake the planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli – Millennium City Centre Gurugram), train services will be briefly regulated in the early morning of October 6 till 6.40 am. “On Sunday, 6th October, the first train service will start at 6.45 AM instead of 6:00 AM from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram and at 6:52 AM instead of 6:00 AM from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli,” a DMRC spokesperson said here on Friday.

There will be NO train services available between Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate Metro stations and vice versa. Two stations, that is Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines, will remain closed till resumption of train services at 6:40 am. However, normal train services will continue to remain available on the remaining major section of Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Kashmere Gate and Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya stations.

During the maintenance work, the train services will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes and thereafter, a regular Sunday timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during these early morning hours on October 6, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this maintenance period, the spokesperson added.

