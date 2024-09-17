Services on Delhi Metro’s Red Line affected due to OHE issues

Train services on a small section of Delhi Metro’s Red Line were affected on Tuesday due to Overhead Equipment (OHE) issues between Pratap Nagar and Shastri Nagar stations.

“Train services on Red Line were affected from 1:04 pm to 3.51 pm today in a small section (Tis Hazari to Inderlok) to undertake the repair work of a portion of contact wire (part of OHE) which got damaged/broken between Pratap Nagar and Shastri Nagar section as a train was heading towards Rithala (Down Line) around 1:04 pm. During this period, train services on the Red Line were regulated,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Regular train services were maintained from Rithala to Inderlok section of Red Line through both the Up and Down movement in one loop.

Single line services were maintained between Inderlok and Tis Hazari stations through Up line as the maintenance work of damaged contact wire was in progress between Pratap Nagar and Shastri Nagar section of the Down line.

Regular train services were maintained from Tis Hazari to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section through both the Up and Down movement in another loop

“The repair work was over by 3.51 pm. Thereafter regular train services on the entire Red Line from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) were normalised. To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements were made at the stations and inside the trains on the Red Line,” the spokesperson added.