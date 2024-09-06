Services of 229 contractual employees in ITIs extended for a year

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday approved extension of services of 229 contractual craft instructors (CCI) for another year with effect from 1st August, 2024 to 31st July, 2025 in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the city.

These employees are engaged on a contract basis in various ITIs of Delhi.

Saxena has given the nod for this extension of one year on the request of the Department of Training & Technical Education (TTE) for the academic session 2024-25, the LG office said on Friday.

Advertisement

“These Craft Instructors will perform their duties in the Government Industrial Training Institutes of Delhi. The early re-engagement of these 229 CCIs becomes vital for the timely management of classes of senior and junior trainees in all the 19 Government ITIs of Delhi,” it said.

Earlier, Saxena, while approving an extension of services of these CCIs in September 2023, had directed the Department of TTE to notify the vacant posts. The recruitment process for filling up of 258 posts including Craft Instructors, is under process by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

He has been emphasizing permanently filling up vacant posts in several Departments of GNCTD, following due process, through DSSSB / Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in a time-bound manner, rather than filling them up on a contractual basis.

Recruitment for more than 3,000 posts of Junior Assistants (Grade-IV) and MTS is already underway in DSSSB for filling up Administrative /General Duty vacant posts in ITIs, Schools, Hospitals, and other departments of GNCTD.