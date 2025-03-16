AI in modern markets might enable collusion, need trust-based regulations: CCI Chief

Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said that the Artificial intelligence (AI) is a driving force in modern markets that also has the potential to enable collusion, including algorithmic discrimination under the garb of dynamic pricing.

Delivering the special address at the 10th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law, Kaur emphasised the need to adopt a forward-looking approach as well as trust-based regulations.

Advertisement

“AI shapes pricing strategies, decision-making, and operational efficiencies across industries but also presents risks,” she noted.

Advertisement

She said that AI can enable new forms of collusion such as “cartels without human communication, price coordination without explicit agreements, and algorithmic discrimination under the garb of dynamic pricing”.

At the same event, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, said that the Indian government is not in a hurry to bring the Digital Competition Bill and wants to follow due process with further deliberations on the proposed legislation before introducing it.

He underlined the need for further studying the best practices on digital competition laws in other jurisdictions such as the European Union, Japan, and Australia to assess their relevance to the Indian market.

“There is a need being felt for a Digital Competition Bill. We are not in a big rush. After due process, the government wants to bring this Bill. Indian players in the digital market should not be dominated by global players, and they should not dominate the smaller players – these discussions are on. Electronics ministry report on this has to come,” the minister said.

The MoS further said that while strict interventions were required to enforce the law, self-regulation and compliance should also be promoted.