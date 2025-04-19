Seelampur murder: Court sends Zikra Khan to 2-day police custody

A 25-year-old woman, Zikra Khan, was remanded to two days of police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday in connection with the murder of a teenager in Seelampur area of North-East district of the city.

She was produced before the court following her arrest on allegations of conspiring in the stabbing case.

According to the police, her cousin Sahil, along with another accused, Dilshad, attacked the boy, identified as Kunal, with knives and subsequently absconded.

Zikra is reportedly the bouncer for Hashim Baba gangster’s wife, Zoya, and is said to be a well-known figure in the local underworld. She is known for her connections with criminals in Shahdara area.

Zikra is often seen carrying firearms and is alleged to lead gangs of criminals as well.

According to locals, she is frequently accompanied by a group of armed men and roams the streets carrying a pistol.

During interrogation, she told the police that her cousin Sahil had been attacked by two boys, including Kunal, in November last year.

Since Sahil was a minor at the time, his name was not mentioned in the FIR, but Zikra believed Kunal was behind the attack.

To avenge the incident, her cousin allegedly attacked Kunal, who later died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.